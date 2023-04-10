FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore. Outside pressures and internal strife are roiling two far-right extremist groups after members were charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Aug. 17, 2019. A jury will soon decide whether the onetime leader of the Proud Boys extremist group is guilty in one of the most serious cases brought in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)