FILE - Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks before President Joe Biden to African leaders gathered for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit Dec. 14, 2022, in Washington. The government's $52 billion investment to develop advanced computer chips has become a rare source of bipartisan agreement. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell voted for it because of its importance for national security. But Raimondo says the U.S. needs a whole-of-society effort for the investments to succeed. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)