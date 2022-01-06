FILE - A banner for the freed hostages is displayed at Christian Aid Ministries in Berlin, Ohio Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. On Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, workers for the Ohio-based missionary organization have confirmed that an unidentified person paid ransom to free three of their kidnapped colleagues from a Haitian gang under an agreement that was supposed to have freed all 15 of the captive group in early December. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar, File)