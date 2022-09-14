FILE - Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock performs at the 2018 Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del., on June 16, 2018. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was fatally shot during a robbery in South Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. He is best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish.” He released his latest song, “Luv Me Again,” on Sept. 2. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)