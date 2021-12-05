FILE - Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole and his wife Elizabeth wave to well-wishers at a rally in downtown Phoenix, Oct. 25, 1996. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. AP Photo/Scott Troyanos, File)