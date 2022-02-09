FILE - Police vehicles sit in front of University Hill Elementary School across from the campus of the University of Colorado after Matthew Harris, accused of making violent threats against the college as well as the University of California, Los Angeles, was taken into custody following a standoff at his Boulder apartment complex Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. A trail of red flags about his behavior toward women followed Harris, a former lecturer at UCLA, on an academic journey that took him to three of the nation's most prestigious universities — Duke, Cornell and then UCLA. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)