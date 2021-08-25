FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. An inspector general's report says U.S. Capitol Police did not properly respond to officers’ use of an emergency notification system on Jan. 6, and there are no records that most calls were simulcast over the radio or that a watch commander was even aware of at least some of them. That's according to a report obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)