Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., arrives to speak to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Senate Republicans blame the Republican National Committee. The Republican National Committee blames two Republican House members. They blame former President Donald Trump. And Trump blames McConnell. In the midst of the GOP’s first major election year blowup, each group believes it represents the real Republican Party and its best interests in 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)