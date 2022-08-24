WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci plans to resign at the end of this year, but his announcement sparked a series of pledges from House Republicans to investigate him.
Fauci announced Monday he will step down in December as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden.
“Emails obtained by Oversight Committee Republicans reveal what Dr. Fauci said publicly about COVID origins was very different than what was said privately,” said House Committee on Oversight and Reform Ranking Member Rep. James Comer, R-Ky. “Dr. Fauci was warned by top scientists early on that the virus looked genetically manipulated and likely leaked from the Wuhan lab. Despite these facts, Dr. Fauci dismissed these ideas in public as conspiracy theories.
“We need to know if Dr. Fauci concealed anything from government officials in order to shield the NIH’s cozy relationship with Eco- Health Alliance, a grantee that awarded taxpayer funds to the Wuhan lab to conduct dangerous research on bat coronaviruses,” he added.
Fauci worked as NIAID director for 38 years but was thrust to the forefront in 2020 when he became a leading voice for the response to COVID-19. Fauci came into controversy for several reasons, including for conflicting COVID guidance given to the public and questions over his role in the funding of the Wuhan lab.
“As he prepares to leave his leadership positions at the White House and at the National Institutes of Health, I hope Dr. Anthony Fauci will work to provide more transparency to the American people,” said House Energy and Commerce Committee Republican Leader Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, RWash. “We need answers to many questions around the government’s failed COVID-19 pandemic response, how this pandemic started, and his role in supporting taxpayer-funded risky research without proper oversight in China.'
Fauci said in a statement he would leave his roles in December “to pursue the next chapter of my career.”