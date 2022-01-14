FILE - In this image provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Sirhan Sirhan arrives for a parole hearing on Aug. 27, 2021, in San Diego, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, rejected releasing Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan from prison more than a half-century after the 1968 slaying left a deep wound during one of America’s darkest times. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File)