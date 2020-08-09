Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.