Kevin Seefried, right, a Delaware man who stormed the Capitol with Confederate battle flag, departs Federal Court after sentencing, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Washington, with his public defender Eugene Ohm. Seefried, who threatened a Black police officer with a pole attached to a Confederate battle flag as he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to three years in prison. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)