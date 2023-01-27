FILE - Republican National Committee chairman Ronna McDaniel speaks during a voting rally Oct. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The race for RNC chair will be decided on Jan. 27, 2023, by secret ballot as Republican officials from all 50 states gather in Southern California. McDaniel is fighting for reelection against rival Harmeet Dhillon, one of former President Donald Trump's attorneys. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)