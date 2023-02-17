FILE - Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, left, and Mitt Romney of Utah, who smile as they greet each other outside the chamber, at the Capitol in Washington, April 5, 2022. Murkowski and Romney join Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who is also bucking the GOP leadership in giving President Joe Biden's nominee a new burst of bipartisan support to become the first Black woman on the high court. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)