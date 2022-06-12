FILE - Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference June 7, 2022, in New York. Giuliani, one of Donald Trump’s primary lawyers during the then-president's failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, must now answer to professional ethics charges, the latest career slap after law license suspensions in New York and the District of Columbia. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)