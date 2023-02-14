In this image released by the U.S. Navy, sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material recovered off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., in the Atlantic Ocean from the shooting down of a Chinese high-altitude balloon, for transport to the FBI, at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach, Va., on Feb. 10, 2023. The federal government's lack of information about four aerial objects recently shot down over North America is helping to fuel conspiracy theories and conjecture on the internet. (Ryan Seelbach/U.S. Navy via AP)