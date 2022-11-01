FILE - New Afghan Army special forces members attend their graduation ceremony after a three-month training program at the Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Afghan special forces soldiers who fought alongside American troops and then fled to Iran after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal last year are now being recruited by the Russian military to fight in Ukraine, three former Afghan generals told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)