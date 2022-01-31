FILE - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks to reporters during a news conference at United Nations headquarters on March 1, 2021. The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to meet Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 for the first time on Russia’s troop buildup and threatening actions against Ukraine at the request of the United States, and all key players are expected to square off in public over the possibility of a Russian invasion and its global impact. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)