Signs from from Russia, Ukraine, and other countries are displayed at Moscow on the Hudson in New York, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Angered by the deadly violence and the humanitarian crisis resulting from Russia's war on Ukraine, some Americans are dumping their frustrations on Russian businesses and brands — or anything that sounds Russian. Business owners and experts say it's the most intense anti-Russian sentiment they've seen, but they call the behavior irrational and misplaced, especially when so many owners are denouncing Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion, not to mention the fact that some of them are not even Russian. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)