FILE - In this March 10, 2011, file photo, Vice President of the United States Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Joe Biden on winning the U.S. presidential election after weeks of holding out. Putin's message to Biden on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, came a day after the Electoral College confirmed Biden as the nation's next president. The Russian president is one of the last world leaders to congratulate Biden. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)