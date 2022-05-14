FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones at Capitol Hill in Washington. The Sandy Hook families' lawsuits against Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Jones for calling the 2012 Newtown school shooting in Connecticut a hoax appear poised to resume soon. That is based on agreements revealed Friday, May 13, 2022, in a Texas bankruptcy court. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)