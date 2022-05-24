This image provided by the U.S. Army shows Col. Gail Curley. When Gail Curley began her job as Marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court less than a year ago, she would have expected to work mostly behind the scenes: overseeing the court’s police force and the operations of the marble-columned building where the justices work. Earlier this month, however, Curley was handed a bombshell of an assignment, overseeing an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion and apparent votes in a major abortion case. People who know Curley described the former Army colonel, a military lawyer by training, as the right kind of person to be tasked with investigating a highly-charged leak: smart and unlikely to be intimidated but also apolitical and private. (U.S. Army via AP)