FILE - Michael Carvajal, director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing examining issues facing prisons and jails during the coronavirus pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington, on June 2, 2020. Carvajal, the outgoing director of the Bureau of Prisons has been subpoenaed to testify before a Senate committee examining abuse and corruption in the beleaguered federal agency. The subpoena was announced Monday, July 18, 2022, by Sen. Jon Ossoff, the chairman of the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. (Tom Williams/Pool Photo via AP, File)