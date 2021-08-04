In this Frank Mays September 2018 photo Frank Mays holds his book "If We Make it 'till Daylight" at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum in Detroit. A memorial Mass has been held in northern Michigan for Mays, the last remaining survivor of a Lake Michigan shipwreck that killed 33 people in 1958. Mays was one of two people who survived the sinking of the Carl D. Bradley Mays, 89, died on Jan. 7 in Zephyrhills, Florida. A memorial Mass was held Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 in Rogers City, his hometown.(Sarah Rahal/Detroit News via AP)