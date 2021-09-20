Waukesha, WI (53187)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.