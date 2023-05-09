FILE - A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. A significant number of non-citizens appear to have been missed in the 2020 census, according to results from a U.S. Census Bureau simulation, during a head count of all U.S. residents in which the Trump administration tried but failed to prevent people in the country illegally from being tallied. (AP Photo/John Raoux, file)