A member of security forces cordons off wreckage at the scene, after gunmen stormed a hotel in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Somali authorities on Sunday ended a deadly attack in which at least 20 people were killed and many others wounded when gunmen from the Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, which has ties with al-Qaida, stormed the Hayat Hotel in the capital on Friday evening. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)