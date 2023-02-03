FILE - In this image provided by the West Virginia Legislative Photography, Derrick Evans is shown during his swearing-in ceremony to the West Virginia House of Delegates on Dec. 1, 2020, in Charleston, W.Va. Some Jan. 6 defendants who have expressed remorse in court after joining the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol have later struck a different tone or sought to downplay the riot publicly. After pleading guilty to a felony charge in the riot, former West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans told a judge in June that he regrets his actions and takes full responsibility for them. He's now running for Congress (Will Price, West Virginia Legislative Photography via AP)