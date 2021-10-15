FILE - In this June 15, 2021, file photo, Ronnie Floyd, president and CEO of the Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention, delivers the executive committee report during the annual denomination's annual meeting in Nashville, Tenn. Floyd is resigning after weeks of internal division over how best to handle an investigation into the denomination’s response to sexual abuse reports. Floyd announced his departure Thursday, Oct. 14, in a statement critical of recent decisions related to the third-party review that is getting underway. He said he will leave the post at the end of the month. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)