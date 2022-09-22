FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., May 24, 2022. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, the Southern Baptists' top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations: an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades earlier and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.” (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)