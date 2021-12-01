FILE - This image made from NASA TV shows the international space station, seen from the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Saturday, April 24, 2021. NASA called off a spacewalk Tuesday, Nov. 30, because of menacing space junk that could puncture an astronaut's suit or damage the International Space Station. Two U.S. astronauts were set to replace a bad antenna outside of the space station. But late Monday night, Mission Control was notified that a piece of orbiting debris might come dangerously close. (NASA via AP, File)