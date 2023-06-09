FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks at a news conference after the House passed the debt ceiling bill at the Capitol in Washington, May 31, 2023. The bill now goes to the Senate. McCarthy is studying history and considering the appointment of a mix of lawmakers and business leaders to a new commission to tackle the nation's soaring debt. McCarthy is fresh off his biggest political victory since becoming speaker. He got the White House to agree to a debt limit suspension that also contained some $1.5 trillion in deficit savings. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)