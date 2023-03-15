FILE - In this 2022 image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin stands in costume and speaks with investigators following a fatal shooting on a movie set in Santa Fe, N.M. Andrea Reeb, a special prosecutor who doubles as a state legislator, said Tuesday, March 14, 2023, that she is stepping down from her role in the manslaughter case against Baldwin in the death of a cinematographer on the New Mexico film set. Baldwin’s legal team in February sought to disqualify Reeb based on constitutional provisions that safeguard the separation of powers between distinct branches of government. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)