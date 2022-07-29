FILE - Gordon Midvale fills out a lottery ticket inside a 7-Eleven store in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Across the U.S., state lottery systems use that revenue to boost education, tourism, transportation and much more. Now that the giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1 billion, state officials are hoping increased national interest in securing the top prize will result in more funding for their own causes. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)