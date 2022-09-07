FILE - Former White House strategist Steve Bannon pauses as he departs federal court July 22, 2022, in Washington. Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, said Tuesday, Sept. 6, that he expects to be charged soon in a state criminal case in New York. Bannon, 68, plans to turn himself in on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person insisted on anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)