FILE - A collection of illegal guns is displayed during a gun buyback event, Saturday May 22, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Individuals received pre-paid card payments of $25 up to $250 for firearms - with a bonus iPad for certain handguns or assault rifles, at the no-questions-asked event, co-sponsored by state and county attorney generals and the NYPD. According to a study published by JAMA Network Open on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, the U.S. gun death rate in 2021 hit its highest mark in nearly three decades, and the rate among women has been growing faster than that of men. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)