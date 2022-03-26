FILE - Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, on Friday, April 23, 2021. Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday, March 20, 2022. Thomas, 73, has been at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., since Friday, March 18 after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” the court said in a statement. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)