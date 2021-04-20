FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2019, file photo, a view of the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court appears ready to prevent thousands of people living in the U.S. for humanitarian reasons from applying to become permanent residents. The justices seemed favorable to arguments made by the Biden administration on April 19, 2021, that federal immigration law prohibits people who entered the country illegally and now have Temporary Protected Status from seeking “green cards” to remain in the country permanently. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)