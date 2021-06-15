FILE - In this March 10, 2011 file photo, then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Biden likes to say foreign policy is about building personal relationships. But unlike his three most recent White House predecessors, who all tried and failed to build a rapport with Vladimir Putin, Biden over the years in public and private comments has demonstrated that the virtue of personal diplomacy might have its limits when it comes to the Russian leader. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)