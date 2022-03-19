FILE - Tennessee National Guard troops board a plane in Smyrna, Tenn., to go to Washington, Thursday, June 4, 2020. Three current and former members of the Tennessee National Guard are “safe” and “accounted for,” despite a Russian newspaper’s false report, Thursday, March, 17, 2022, that the men were killed while fighting in Ukraine. All three individuals named in the report, are alive and well — and no U.S. military personnel are currently on orders in Ukraine, National Guard Bureau spokesman Wayne Hall said in a phone interview Friday, March 18. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)