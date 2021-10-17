FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016 file photo, Sen. Joan Huffman, right, and the Senate Committee on State Affairs hold a hearing in Senate Chambers at the Texas State Capitol, in Austin, Texas. Texas Republicans are set to approve redrawn U.S. House maps that would shore up their eroding dominance as voters peel away from the GOP in the state’s booming suburbs. The Texas House on Saturday Oct. 16, 2021 is expected to send the maps to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. (Ralph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)