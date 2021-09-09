This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows John Henry Ramirez. Ramirez, a Texas death row inmate set to be executed Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2020, for killing a convenience store worker more than 17 years earlier in a robbery that garnered $1.25, is asking that his pastor be allowed to lay hands on him as he dies by lethal injection. The request by Ramirez is the latest clash between death row inmates and prison officials in Texas and other states over the presence of spiritual advisers in the death chamber. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)