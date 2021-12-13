FILE - The foreign minister in Afghanistan's new Taliban-run Cabinet, Amir Khan Muttaqi, gives a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. In an interview to the Associated Press, Mutaqqi said Afghanistan's new rulers are committed to education and jobs for girls and women, have learned lessons from their previous time in power and appeal to the world's "mercy and compassion" to help millions of Afghans in desperate need. (AP Photo/Muhammad Farooq, File)