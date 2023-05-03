FILE - A fighter jet flies past the remnants of a large balloon after it was shot down above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina near Myrtle Beach, Feb. 4, 2023. The Defense Department and the Federal Aviation Administration have been tracking a balloon that was flying off the coast of Hawaii last week. A defense official says there’s no indication it is connected to China or any other adversary, and it presents no threats to aviation or national security. (Chad Fish via AP, File)