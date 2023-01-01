FILE - Pope Benedict XVI kneels during a service in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on April 2, 2010, as pilgrims and tourists flock to the Vatican ahead of Good Friday ceremonies. At the same time, the Catholic church was defending itself against accusations that Benedict played a role in covering up sex abuse cases. Pope Benedict XVI rarely got credit for having turned the Vatican around on clergy sexual abuse, but as cardinal and pope, he pushed through revolutionary changes to church law to make it easier to defrock predator priests. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)