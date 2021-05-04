FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden walks with Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, second from left, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as he arrives at the Pentagon in Washington. Milley says he is now open to considering a proposal to take decisions on sexual assault prosecution out of the hands of military commanders. This is a potentially significant shift in the debate over combating sexual assault in the military.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)