FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka Trump, right, watch as former football player Herschel Walker, center, throws a football during White House Sports and Fitness Day on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Walker registered to vote on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Georgia as Donald Trump has been urging the former football great to join the U.S. Senate in the state as a Republican. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)