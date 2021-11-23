FILE - Pennsylvania Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell speaks ahead of a campaign rally with President Donald Trump Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 in Moon Township, Pa. The candidate endorsed by former President Trump for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania has lost a court fight over custody of his three children, two weeks after he took the stand to deny allegations by his estranged wife that he had hurt her and the children. The decision by a judge, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 in Butler County could affect Parnell’s candidacy in a battleground state that could help determine control of the U.S. Senate in next year’s election. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, file)