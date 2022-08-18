FILE - Allen Weisselberg, right, stands behind then President-elect Donald Trump during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Jan. 11, 2017. Weisselberg, Trump's chief financial officer, is expected to plead guilty on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 to tax violations in a deal that would require him to testify about business practices at the former president's company. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)