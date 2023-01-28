FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures as he announces he is running for president for the third time as he speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Nov. 15, 2022. Trump is set to kick off his 2024 White House bid with visits to a pair of early voting states. The appearances on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, will mark Trump's first campaign events since launching his bid more than two months ago. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)